Fantom (FTM) Market Cap Hits $916.58 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 45.9% against the dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $916.58 million and $268.81 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,768,763,170 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

