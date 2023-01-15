Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.55.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Down 1.6 %

EXEL stock opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $411.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exelixis

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 439.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,518,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after buying an additional 2,866,622 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,498,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,534 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,393,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 920.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,872,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,600,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.