Evmos (EVMOS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.46 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Evmos has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002420 BTC on popular exchanges. Evmos has a market capitalization of $150.72 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

