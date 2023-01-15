Everscale 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.02 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for $0.0401 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Everscale has traded up 52.4% against the dollar. Everscale has a market capitalization of $68.92 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00427617 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.65 or 0.30203451 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00859545 BTC.

Everscale Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,716,938,751 coins. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a decentralized global blockchain network launched on top of Ever OS on May 7, 2020. Formerly called Free TON, the platform was renamed to Everscale by the decision of its community on November 10, 2021.Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer paired with a distributed operating system — Ever OS.Ever OS is capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.Everscale presents a number of properties, such as dynamic multithreading, a soft majority consensus, and distributed programming, which enable it to be simultaneously scalable, fast, and secure. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via the Soft Majority Voting protocol.Everscale has developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, API, an SDK that includes client libraries for 13 programming languages and all popular platforms, a local node for dApp testing, CLI tools, and a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance domains.”

