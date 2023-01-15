Everdome (DOME) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $56.59 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. In the last seven days, Everdome has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $56.59 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everdome alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00427355 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,318.97 or 0.30184934 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.72 or 0.00906270 BTC.

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.