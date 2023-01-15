Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lessened its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,008,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,657,000 after purchasing an additional 96,432 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,453,000 after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,640,000 after purchasing an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ESS opened at $218.54 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.24 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.75.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 159.42%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

