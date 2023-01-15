Ergo Trading 48.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $115.30 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.78 or 0.00008603 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 48.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,709.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00419722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016680 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.85 or 0.00844367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00106163 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.47 or 0.00601072 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00215241 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,721,409 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.