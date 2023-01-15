Ergo (ERG) Price Up 50.4% This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 50.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $118.47 million and approximately $970,380.77 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.83 or 0.00008772 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,862.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00422334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.92 or 0.00848150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00106866 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00598842 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00216125 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,744,305 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.