ERC20 (ERC20) Achieves Market Cap of $11.31 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and approximately $221.83 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00044783 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018379 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000762 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00232116 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003094 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

