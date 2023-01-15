Energi (NRG) Trading 7.7% Higher This Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $13.24 million and approximately $162,663.16 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001059 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00079653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00060717 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000362 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,300,853 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

