Energi (NRG) Market Cap Tops $12.77 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 15th. Energi has a market capitalization of $12.77 million and approximately $168,546.84 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00080489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00061349 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024717 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,286,752 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

