Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $92,450,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after purchasing an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EMR opened at $97.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

