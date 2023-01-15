ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $59.30 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $59.30 million and approximately $498.75 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001419 BTC on major exchanges.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.29643944 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

