Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0023

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $41.45 million and $60,612.05 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004744 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001016 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000650 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002735 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00012899 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000122 BTC.
About Electroneum
Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,937,218,157 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.
Buying and Selling Electroneum
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
