Elastos (ELA) Trading 12.2% Higher This Week

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Elastos has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00004337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $18.51 million and $223,499.78 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info.

Elastos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

