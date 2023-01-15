EAC Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $7.51 Million (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, EAC has traded up 79.5% against the US dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $4,488.75 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.96 or 0.00418684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016657 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00018470 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.02484683 USD and is up 56.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,193.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

