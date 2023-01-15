dYdX (DYDX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $84.41 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, dYdX has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00007256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $84.41 million and $71.46 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

