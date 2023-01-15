DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.04. DriveItAway shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 155,855 shares trading hands.
DriveItAway Stock Down 31.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
About DriveItAway
DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DriveItAway (CLCN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for DriveItAway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveItAway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.