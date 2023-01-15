Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Tobam

Tobam increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for about 1.9% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tobam owned about 0.09% of Dollar Tree worth $27,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.56. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

