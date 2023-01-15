DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on DMC Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get DMC Global alerts:

DMC Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $47.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DMC Global

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $174.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.55 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in DMC Global by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in DMC Global by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 135,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 63,106 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,506,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,380,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DMC Global

(Get Rating)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.