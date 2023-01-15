Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Stock Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.75

Shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and traded as high as $46.43. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $46.02, with a volume of 1,013,633 shares.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth $103,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2,637.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.