Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is RVW Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,101 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 3.2% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $25,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 164,641 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 34,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.79. 584,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,091. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

