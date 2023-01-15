DigiByte (DGB) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.81 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded 22% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $157.79 million and $8.81 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,738.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000410 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.00419389 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016662 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.54 or 0.00846448 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00106098 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.53 or 0.00600487 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001459 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00214977 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,946,377,246 coins. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.