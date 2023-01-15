Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.19 and traded as high as C$0.21. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 26,000 shares changing hands.

Diamcor Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.11 million and a PE ratio of -5.39.

About Diamcor Mining



Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

Featured Articles

