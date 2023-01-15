DeversiFi Market Cap Tops $60.86 Million (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One DeversiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $60.86 million and $6,471.73 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official website is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeversiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeversiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeversiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeversiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

