Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€118.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($126.88) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($106.45) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, January 9th. Baader Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Trading Down 1.2 %

ETR:SAE opened at €63.22 ($67.98) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €58.26. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a 52 week high of €137.40 ($147.74). The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

