Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HENKY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €60.00 ($64.52) to €61.00 ($65.59) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €65.00 ($69.89) to €70.00 ($75.27) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €52.00 ($55.91) to €49.00 ($52.69) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.17.

OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $16.61 on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

