Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $9.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 3.1 %

HOOD opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. Robinhood Markets has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 149.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,413,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,411,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,640,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,374 shares of company stock worth $4,138,493. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 515,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.