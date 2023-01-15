Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Price Target to €50.00

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €60.00 ($64.52) to €50.00 ($53.76) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DANOY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Danone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Danone from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danone from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Danone from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.60.

Danone Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Danone stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Danone has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

