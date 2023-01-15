Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $28.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Albertsons Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Albertsons Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.77.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 290.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $84,628,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 143.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,715,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,076,000 after buying an additional 3,363,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 331.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,927,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,942,000 after buying an additional 3,018,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

