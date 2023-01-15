Dero (DERO) Price Tops $4.77 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last week, Dero has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $4.77 or 0.00023053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $62.92 million and $172,448.46 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,674.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.56 or 0.00418655 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.02 or 0.00841716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00105831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00597659 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00215232 BTC.

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,201,902 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

