DeFiChain (DFI) Trading 19.4% Higher Over Last Week

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One DeFiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market cap of $255.01 million and $2.65 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded up 19.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain’s launch date was May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 784,881,510 coins and its circulating supply is 510,738,161 coins. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeFiChain is blog.defichain.com. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.com.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Blockchain is a decentralized blockchain platform specifically dedicated to enable fast, intelligent, and transparent decentralized financial services, accessible by everyone, everywhere.Running on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, it features proven security and immutability by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The platform also features unparalleled high transaction throughput for all transactions, and reliable decentralized governance, on and off-chain.The DeFi Foundation is located and incorporated in Singapore as a company limited by guarantee (resembling a foundation structure). The foundation is led by highly experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp (chairman), and U-zyn Chua (CTO).”

