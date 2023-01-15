Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock opened at $439.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $428.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.35. The company has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,686,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,801,000 after acquiring an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after acquiring an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $71,797,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after acquiring an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

