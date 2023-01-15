DeepOnion Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $309.31 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $309.31 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0500 or 0.00000241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00245556 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00103757 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00060573 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00029372 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000364 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,887,131 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.