Dawn Protocol Trading 13.9% Higher This Week (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00003154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $48.87 million and $11.38 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.25 or 0.00429575 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,303.76 or 0.30341705 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.57 or 0.00869133 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

