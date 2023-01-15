Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DASTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €31.00 ($33.33) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €45.00 ($48.39) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($46.77) to €40.75 ($43.82) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average is $37.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Research analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter worth about $3,884,000. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 44,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

