DAO Maker Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $112.15 million and $1.11 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker was first traded on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,608,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

