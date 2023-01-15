Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €49.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.69) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.06) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of EPA BN opened at €49.72 ($53.46) on Wednesday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($77.56). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of €50.90.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

