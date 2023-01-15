CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 145.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $312,670,000 after buying an additional 2,000,311 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in CVS Health by 159.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $291,530,000 after buying an additional 1,935,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 178.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,154,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $199,652,000 after buying an additional 1,379,853 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

