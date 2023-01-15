CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $17.86 Million

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $17.86 million and $14.27 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CV SHOTS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CV SHOTS has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 44.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00429914 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,348.15 or 0.30365640 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.56 or 0.00906738 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00651237 USD and is down -1.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $30.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CV SHOTS using one of the exchanges listed above.

