Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTRGet Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $85.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.20.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.73. Cutera has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.75.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.65 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 225.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cutera will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,412,942 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,606 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 19,653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 908,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 903,876 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 808.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after acquiring an additional 632,612 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter worth $22,361,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,135,198 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,570,000 after acquiring an additional 478,832 shares during the last quarter.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

