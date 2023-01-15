Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 447,448 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after buying an additional 306,248 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FE traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.73. 4,147,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,380. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.53.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.23%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.25.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

