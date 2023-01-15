Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.41

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.41 and traded as low as $4.40. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 3,130 shares.
Cryo-Cell International Trading Up 1.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.30.
Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 4.34%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cryo-Cell International stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 1.47% of Cryo-Cell International worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.
Cryo-Cell International Company Profile
Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.
