Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Nexstar Media Group worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.33.

NXST stock opened at $184.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.20.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.84, for a total value of $2,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,313,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,521,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

