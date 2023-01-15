Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $29.21 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,601 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $268.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.04.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

