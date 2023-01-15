Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $10.10 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 79,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Life Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SLF stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.528 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Sun Life Financial Profile



Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

