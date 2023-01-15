Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ASML by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML opened at $659.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $582.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.44. The company has a market cap of $265.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $746.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.1393 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($698.92) to €700.00 ($752.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KBC Securities lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($787.10) to €745.00 ($801.08) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of ASML from €815.00 ($876.34) to €615.00 ($661.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.46.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

