Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,197 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 17,507 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $89.20 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $89.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

