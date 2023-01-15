Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 6,192 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,738,000 after acquiring an additional 770,620 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after acquiring an additional 652,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 245.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 631,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,801,000 after buying an additional 448,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.83 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

