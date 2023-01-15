Cronos Price Hits $0.0749 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Cronos token can now be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000360 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cronos has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and approximately $50.21 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00079435 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00060630 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010463 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024854 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000253 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000205 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

